US Open Cup: Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo?

Inter Miami are just one win away from winning their second title since Lionel Messi joined the club. Today, September 27, the South Florida team face Houston Dynamo in the 2023 US Open Cup final.

The Argentine superstar has completely turned the franchise around since the moment he set foot in the United States. Not only did Leo increase the club’s popularity, but he also made the Herons improve on the field.

The 7x Ballon d’Or winner put the team on his back from day one, leading Inter Miami to their first ever trophy in the Leagues Cup. Messi also helped them reach the domestic cup final, but he won’t take part in the tournament decider.

The reason Messi is not playing in the US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi is not playing for Inter Miami in the 2023 US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo due to muscle fatigue.

The 36-year-old has been carrying this problem for weeks, as he barely saw the field since returning from international duty with Argentina. Messi asked to be subbed off in the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Ecuador before resting in the visit to Bolivia.

Back in the US, the former Barcelona star didn’t join Inter Miami for the road game against Atlanta United and only played 36 minutes against Toronto FC. Messi didn’t take part in the latest derby with Orlando City (1-1) and now he’s not even on the bench for this massive clash. Therefore, Inter Miami have to find a way to succeed without their biggest star.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 12 games for Inter Miami.