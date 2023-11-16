How to watch Jamaica vs Canada online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals are about to get underway, with Jamaica and Canada ready to battle it out for a place in the next round.

[Watch Jamaica vs Canada online on Paramount+]

Apart from the Reggae Boyz and Les Rouges, the other countries still alive in the tournament are the United States, Mexico, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, and Honduras. Those who advance to the semifinals will secure a place in the 2024 Copa America, which is an extra motivation for all teams.

Canada were given a bye to the quarterfinals as the third-best nation in the Concacaf rankings, while Jamaica made it to this stage after finishing atop Group B in the League A.

When will Jamaica vs Canada be played?

Jamaica and Canada will face each other in the first leg of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Friday, November 17, at Independence Park in Kingston.

Jamaica vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Canada in the US

The game to be played between Jamaica and Canada in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+.