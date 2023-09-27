How to watch LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justicia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

LDU Quito and Defensa y Justicia meet in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito. The home team is considered favorite after eliminating a Brazilian team. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justicia online free in the US on Fubo]

LDU Quito had to fight to get to the semi-finals, and one of the hardest games for them was during the quarter-finals against Sao Paulo, they eliminated the Brazilians by penalty kicks 5-4.

Defensa y Justicia were also able to eliminate one of Brazil’s favorites, Botafogo by 3-2 aggregate, they also eliminated the Ecuadorian team Emelec 3-1 aggregate.

When will LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justicia be played?

LDU Quito and Defensa y Justicia play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, September 27 at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito. It is likely that the home team will try to score an early goal and defend the rest of the game until the last minute.

LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justicia: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justicia in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, LDU Quito and Defensa y Justicia at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Wednesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.