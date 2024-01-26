How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 27, 2024

Monterrey play against Atletico San Luis in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Atletico San online for FREE live on Fubo]

An intriguing matchup is set for Matchday 3 as two rivals vying for the top spots face off. Monterrey, boasting 7 points, is considered one of the leading contenders for this year’s title. Certainly, the Rayados understand the importance of maintaining their winning momentum, having recently drawn 1-1 with Queretaro.

Atletico San Luis, with 6 points, is also eager to climb to the summit of the standings. Their primary objective, however, is to bounce back from the home defeat suffered against Tigres UANL.

When will Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will be played this Saturday, January 27 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.