How to watch Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 12, 2024

Pachuca and Philadelphia Union are set to clash in the second leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League, each vying for a quarterfinal berth. This guide provides all the essential details of the match, such as the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The series was anticipated to be tightly contested, and the first leg’s 0-0 draw only reinforced this expectation, setting the stage for an even more intriguing second leg, with the outcome hanging in the balance.

Pachuca hold a marginal advantage as they have the opportunity to decide the tie on their home ground. However, this is not a guarantee of success, as Philadelphia Union have demonstrated they possess the capabilities to overturn the series and secure their place in the quarterfinals.

When will the Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Pachuca and Philadelphia Union will be played this Tuesday, March 11 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Where to watch Pachuca vs Philadelphia Union

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Pachuca and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.