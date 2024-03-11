How to watch Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 12, 2024

Columbus Crew aim for a spot in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League during the second leg of the round of 16, facing a Houston Dynamo team determined to overturn a series that began unfavorably for them. This guide delivers all the critical information about the encounter, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming the match online in the United States.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Following a favorable first leg, Columbus Crew holds the advantage not just in the scoreline but also in having the opportunity to decide the tie at their home ground. Conditions are set for them to conclude the series favorably and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, it’s important to remember that their away victory was a slim 1-0 margin. While a draw would be sufficient for them to advance, such a narrow lead could prove deceptive should they become complacent. Houston Dynamo are acutely aware of this and will aim to overturn a series that began less than ideally for them.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo will be played this Tuesday, March 11 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.