How to watch Panama vs Mexico for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 21, 2024

Panama are gearing up for a monumental upset as they prepare to clash with Mexico in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, where Mexico are considered a heavy favorite to win the title. In this guide, we’ll provide you with detailed information about this eagerly anticipated match, including how to watch it on TV or via live streaming in your country.

[Watch Panama vs Mexico FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match holds significant importance for Panama, as advancing to the final represents an opportunity to etch a remarkable chapter in the history of their national team within one of Concacaf’s most esteemed competitions. However, the path to the final is far from straightforward.

Facing them are Mexico, perennial favorites in Concacaf tournaments. The expectation is often that Mexico and the United States will contend for the championship. Yet, assuming victory too soon, especially with Panama standing as a formidable challenge, would be a miscalculation for the Mexican side.

Panama vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Canada: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 10:45 AM (22 March)

Mexico: 8:45 PM

Panama: 9:45 PM

United States: 10:45 PM (ET)

Panama vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX, TUDN, TUDN Live, Channel 5 Televisa

Panama: RPC Medcom GO

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com