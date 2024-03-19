Panama are gearing up to challenge the formidable Mexico in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals. This encounter is set to be an electrifying battle between two of the league’s premier teams. In our preview, we’ll explore the likely starting lineups for both competitors.

An intense semifinal is on the horizon, with high expectations set by the evenly matched and thrilling finale of the Gold Cup 2023 between these very teams, culminating in a win for Mexico due to Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal. This encounter has set the stage for an eagerly awaited rematch.

This time around, Panama is adamant about not letting history repeat itself, aiming to compete with the determination to avoid any negative impact on their nation’s soccer reputation. On the other hand, the Mexican team, while aware of the pitfalls of complacency, recognizes their status as favorites and is prepared to justify that confidence on the field.

Panama probable lineup

Panama aim to deliver a major upset by knocking out one of the top contenders for the tournament.

Panama possible lineup: Mosquera; Escobar, Cordoba, Andrade, Murillo; Martínez, A. Carrasquilla, Bárcenas; Fajardo, Diaz, Rodriguez.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico seek to secure its ticket to the final of the tournament.

Mexico possible lineup: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Chávez, Rodríguez; Antuna, H. Lozano, Martín.