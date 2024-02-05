How to watch Puerto Rico U17 Women vs Panama U17 Women for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 6, 2024

Puerto Rico U17 Women face off against Panama U17 Women in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Puerto Rico U17 Women vs Panama U17 Women online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The match that concludes the group stage is, unfortunately for both rivals, also the last they will play in a tournament where neither managed to measure up, particularly against the two strongest competitors in Group B, the United States and Canada.

Puerto Rico‘s performance has been disappointing with a goal difference of -7, having conceded 8 goals and scored only 1. However, Panama’s situation is even bleaker, with a goal difference of -17, having conceded 18 goals and scored only 1. Both teams will aim to conclude the tournament in the most dignified manner possible, recognizing their limited chances against the formidable American and Canadian teams.

When will Puerto Rico U17 Women vs Panama U17 Women be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Puerto Rico U17 Women and Panama U17 Women will be played this Tuesday, February 6 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Puerto Rico U17 Women vs Panama U17 Women: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Where to watch Puerto Rico U17 Women vs Panama U17 Women

This Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Puerto Rico U17 Women and Panama U17 Women will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App.