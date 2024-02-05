How to watch USA U17 Women vs Canada U17 Women for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 6, 2024

USA U17 Women play against Canada U17 Women in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USA U17 Women vs Canada U17 Women online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is the most anticipated matchup in Group B of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. The American and Canadians were the favorites to advance to the final phase, and they have successfully secured their spots. Now, the most intriguing clash awaits before the semifinals.

Both teams, also considered favorites for the title, will go head-to-head in pursuit of group leadership. The United States, with a superior goal difference, holds an advantage over Canada. The Canadians need a victory to claim the top spot, as any other result would relegate them to second place.

When will USA U17 Women vs Canada U17 Women be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between USA U17 Women and Canada U17 Women will be played this Tuesday, February 6 at 1:00 PM (ET).

USA U17 Women vs Canada U17 Women: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Where to watch USA U17 Women vs Canada U17 Women

This Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between USA U17 Women and Canada U17 Women will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com.