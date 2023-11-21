How to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League will witness an exciting clash between Puerto Rico and Bahamas at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. With Bahamas close to relegation they are looking for a final win before leaving League B.

[Watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas online in the US on Paramount+]

Puerto Rico were one of the big favorites during the League B group stage, but so far they were barely able to secure the second spot within Group D with a record of 3-0-2.

Bahamas do not have a single victory after playing 4 games, so far the only ‘good result’ was a draw against Antigua and Barbuda 2-2.

When will Puerto Rico vs Bahamas be played?

Puerto Rico and Bahamas play for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, November 21 at Estadio Juán Rámon Loubriel in Bayamón. This game has little or no meaning for the Bahamas since it is highly likely that they will be relegated to League C. On the other hand, the Puerto Ricans only think about stealing Guyana’s spot using Goal Difference, they have +7 and Guyana +9.

Puerto Rico vs Bahamas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League, Puerto Rico and Bahamas at the Estadio Juán Rámon Loubriel in Bayamón on Tuesday, November 21, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+.