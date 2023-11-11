How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Pumas UNAM and Chivas, two of Mexico’s most beloved and storied clubs, are set to clash in a top-notch game in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. The game will be held at the iconic Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. Chivas, also known as “Rebaño Sagrado” or the Sacred Herd, are currently in fourth place in the standings, aiming to maintain their position among the top contenders.

Pumas UNAM are enjoying a small good streak with a victory against Atlas 3-0 and a draw against Leon 1-1. Before that streak they were sunk with two consecutive defeats but they emerged to retain their 5th spot in the standings.

Chivas are in a spot higher than Pumas, in the 4th spot with 27 points and a record of 8-3-5. They won the two most recent games against Queretaro 2-1 and against Cruz Azul 1-0.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Chivas be played?

Pumas UNAM and Chivas play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, November 11 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. This clash between Pumas UNAM and Chivas Guadalajara is more than just a football match; it’s a rivalry deeply rooted in history and tradition. Pumas UNAM, representing the intellectual side of Mexico, and Chivas Guadalajara, embodying the passion and spirit of the people, have engaged in numerous thrilling encounters over the years.

Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Chivas in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Pumas UNAM and Chivas at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on Saturday, November 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.