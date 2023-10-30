How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Queretaro will receive Chivas in what will be the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Queretaro vs Chivas online free live on Fubo]

We are nearing the conclusion of the regular phase, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer regarding which teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, who will have to contend for their place in the postseason through a Requalification round, and who will have to wait for the next tournament to compete for the title.

Chivas recently suffered a tough 4-0 defeat against Tigres UANL, causing them to drop out of the quarterfinal qualification zone. Naturally, they are eager to reclaim their spot and must secure a victory to do so. Their opponents will be Queretaro, who still have a chance to make it to the postseason but need a win to keep their hopes alive.

When will Queretaro vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Queretaro and Chivas will be played this Tuesday, October 31 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Queretaro and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX.