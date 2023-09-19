How to watch Queretaro vs Club America in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Queretaro play against Club America in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is a game that undoubtedly captures the attention of every Liga MX fan, as the leadership could potentially change based on the result. With both teams having played 7 games, they are set to make up the match postponed from Matchday 2, providing Club America with a golden opportunity to claim the top spot.

With 14 points, the team from the Mexican capital is just 2 points behind Atletico San Luis. A victory in this match would propel them to the leading position. Their opponents will be Queretaro, and a win would also benefit them, allowing them to secure a spot in the Requalification positions.

When will Queretaro vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Queretaro and Club America be played this Wednesday, September 20 at 10:06 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Club America

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Queretaro and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on ViX.