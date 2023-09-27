How to watch Real Esteli vs Deportivo Saprissa in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Real Esteli and Deportivo Saprissa meet in the 2023 Copa Centro Americana. This game will take place at Estadio Independencia in Estelí. Both teams had good records during the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Centro Americana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Esteli won 3 games during the group and lost one against Club Deportivo FAS 1-2, but with the three victories it was more than enough to go far in the tournament and access the Final Stage.

Deportivo Saprissa were one of two Costa Rican teams in Group A, they won the standings with a record of 3-1, while the other ‘Tico’ squad, Cartagines, also reached the quarter-finals.

When will Real Esteli vs Deportivo Saprissa be played?

Real Esteli and Deportivo Saprissa play for the 2023 Copa Centro Americana on Wednesday, September 27 at Estadio Independencia in Estelí. The visitors scored 10 goals during the group stage as a sign of their offense power.

Real Esteli vs Deportivo Saprissa: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Real Esteli vs Deportivo Saprissa in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Centro Americana, Real Esteli and Deportivo Saprissa at the Estadio Independencia in Estelí on Wednesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by Vix.