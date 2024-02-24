How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 25, 2024

River Plate will receive Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the US on Paramount +]

The highlight of Matchday 7 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional, also dubbed the “Derbies Matchday,” is undoubtedly the latest edition of the “Superclasico” between the two most popular teams in Argentina.

River Plate are contending for the top spot in their group, clearly positioned as one of the favorites to secure first place. On the other hand, Boca Juniors are experiencing a less favorable period and urgently needs a win to improve their chances of qualifying for the final phase.

When will River Plate vs Boca Juniors be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played this Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Where to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors

This 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional game between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, TyC Sports Internacional.