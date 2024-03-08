How to watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 9, 2024

Santos Laguna, currently struggling in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, are set to host Cruz Azul on Matchday 11, a team aiming to maintain its leadership position. Ensure you’re informed of all the critical information for this match, including the date, start time, and the options available for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul appears more determined than ever to contend for the Liga MX title, buoyed by strong performances that position them as one of the top three teams in the Clausura. Following a notable 3-0 victory over Chivas on Matchday 10, they aim to sustain their winning momentum.

Their next match presents an opportunity to secure another 3 points as they face Santos Laguna, currently among the lower-ranked teams in the tournament with just 9 points. However, Santos Laguna is only 2 points shy of a Requalification spot, making a victory crucial for them.

When will the Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul game be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul will be played this Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.