How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL and Toluca meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team is solid in the second spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Liga MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Tigres UANL are going through a winning streak of two victories, one against Monterrey 3-0 and another recent one against Mazatlan 3-2. Their record is 6-2-2 overall.

Toluca still has time to reach the playoffs, they tied two recent games against America 1-1 and against Guadalajara. So far they are in the 8th spot of the standings.

When will Tigres UANL vs Toluca be played?

Tigres UANL and Toluca play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Wednesday, October 4 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The visitors want to win against a big favorite.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Tigres UANL and Toluca at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza on Wednesday, October 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.