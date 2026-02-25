Is Ousmane Dembele playing today for PSG vs Monaco in second leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoffs?

Paris Saint-Germain prepare to host Monaco in the second leg of their 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff, aiming to secure a place in the round of 16. After earning a narrow 3-2 victory in the first leg, the French champions return home with a slight advantage but still plenty of work to do.

The focus heading into the decisive clash has not only been on tactics and form, but also on squad availability. Injuries have limited PSG’s options in recent weeks, raising questions about whether key players will be ready in time for such an important match.

One of the main concerns revolves around Ousmane Dembele, who was forced off during the first half of the first leg — raising the question of what happened to him and why he was subbed off by PSG against Monaco. Since then, the French winger has not fully rejoined group training, casting doubt over his status for the return fixture at the Parc des Princes.

Is Ousmane Dembele playing today for PSG vs Monaco?

Dembele is unlikely to feature against Monaco. According to PSG’s latest medical update, he has resumed individual training but has not returned to full team sessions. That typically signals he is not yet match-ready for a high-intensity Champions League fixture.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG reacts after being pulled down. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The club confirmed: “Ousmane Dembele and Senny Mayulu have resumed individual training. Fabian Ruiz continues his individual work. Quentin Ndjantou is following his recovery protocol.”

PSG probable lineup vs Monaco

With Ousmane Dembele likely unavailable, the projected starting XI against Monaco would look like this: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue; Renato Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Matvey Safonov.

