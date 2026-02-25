Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs Benfica LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg

Real Madrid host Benfica in the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid and Tomas Araujo of Benfica.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Jr. of Real Madrid and Tomas Araujo of Benfica.

The Santiago Bernabeu is set for a massive night as Real Madrid face Benfica in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Only one side will advance from this do-or-die fixture, where tensions are at an all-time high following a controversial first leg.

Real Madrid hold a slim 1-0 aggregate lead after their victory in Portugal, a match that was overshadowed by a flashpoint between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni. In the wake of that incident, UEFA issued a final decision to hand the Benfica midfielder a provisional one-match suspension, ruling him out of today’s return leg.

Benfica are also without the presence of Jose Mourinho on the touchline. The manager was sent off during the first leg and must serve a suspension today. In his place, assistant coach Joao Tralhao will lead the Portuguese side as it attempts to overturn the deficit and pull off a stunning upset in Madrid.

Today's referees

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the clash between Real Madrid and Benfica. He will be joined on the field by Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Tomaz Klancnik (SVN)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Andraz Kovacic (SVN)
  • Fourth official: David Smajc (SVN)
  • VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Real Madrid vs Benfica will get underway at the Santiago Bernabeu at 3:00 PM (ET).

DirecTV Stream will be the primary option to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game are: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Real Madrid and Benfica clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid face Benfica today at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoff!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

