Real Madrid vs Benfica LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg

The Santiago Bernabeu is set for a massive night as Real Madrid face Benfica in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Only one side will advance from this do-or-die fixture, where tensions are at an all-time high following a controversial first leg.

Real Madrid hold a slim 1-0 aggregate lead after their victory in Portugal, a match that was overshadowed by a flashpoint between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni. In the wake of that incident, UEFA issued a final decision to hand the Benfica midfielder a provisional one-match suspension, ruling him out of today’s return leg.

Benfica are also without the presence of Jose Mourinho on the touchline. The manager was sent off during the first leg and must serve a suspension today. In his place, assistant coach Joao Tralhao will lead the Portuguese side as it attempts to overturn the deficit and pull off a stunning upset in Madrid.