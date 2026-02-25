Panthers hint return of two Stanley Cup champions to help Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, and teammates

The 2026 Winter Olympics ended in contrasting fashion for Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand. Regardless of their outcome, both must now return to the Florida Panthers, who are facing a very steep climb in the 2025-26 NHL season. The Cats must catch fire if they want to clinch a playoff spot. On that note, getting two Stanley Cup champions back on the lineup could go a long way for the Panthers.

“Paul Maurice just told Joe Rose that Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek are coming out of the non-contact jersey for today’s practice,” as reported by George Richards of NHL.com.

It may take a while before Kulikov can return to the ice and Nosek can make his debut in the 2025–26 NHL campaign, but the fact that both are back practicing at full capacity is definitely a good sign.

Kulikov and Nosek may need more time

However, despite the intensity brought into the training facility by Tkachuk, Marchand, and company, it doesn’t quite equal the pace and aggressiveness of an NHL game.

Dmitry Kulikov of the Florida Panthers

Even if Kulikov and Nosek don’t wear non-contact jerseys, the rest of the team knows both are coming off long-term injuries and won’t go at full speed against them. In an NHL game, opponents won’t care about that. Thus, Paul Maurice and his staff must be completely sure Kulikov and Nosek can withstand that rhythm before sending them onto the ice.

When was Kulikov and Nosek’s last NHL game?

Tomas Nosek has yet to play a game in the 2025-26 campaign. The Czech forward underwent surgery on his knee during the summer. His last appearance for the Panthers was on Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Needless to say, Nosek went out with a bang, but the wait has been too long, and he hopes to be back in action soon.

As for Kulikov, the veteran defenseman sustained a labrum tear in the second game of the 2025-26 regular season. The Russian blueliner underwent surgery on his shoulder and was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Four months later, he may finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.