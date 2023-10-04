How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Necaxa and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. Both teams are desperate for victories. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Liga MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on Fubo]

Necaxa are in the 17th spot of the standings with a record of 1-5-4 but the good news is that they are enjoying a good streak of three draws and one victory.

Cruz Azul is in a spot lower than Necaxa, in the 18th spot with a record of 2-2-6, they are the worst team so far in this stage of the Liga MX. They recently won against Atletico San Luis 2-1.

When will Necaxa vs Cruz Azul be played?

Necaxa and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Wednesday, October 4 at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes. This game will be heavy, both teams don’t want to lose their current streaks.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Necaxa and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes in Aguascalientes on Wednesday, October 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.