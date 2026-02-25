Gianluca Prestianni breaks silence in now-deleted post after being suspended by UEFA for Champions League rematch vs Real Madrid

Just a week has passed between the first and decisive matches where Real Madrid and Benfica will vie for a spot in the Champions League Round of 16, yet Gianluca Prestianni‘s situation has already stirred significant controversy. Prestianni recently voiced his opinion after UEFA suspended him for Wednesday’s game, following an unsuccessful appeal concerning an incident from the first match.

“Throwing a punch without the ball is allowed, and there’s no penalty. Issuing penalties without evidence is also allowed. They’re not even trying to hide their bias against Real Madrid anymore. They’re a disgrace,“ Prestianni posted on his X account and then deleted it..

The ongoing controversy surrounding Prestianni has generated significant attention as the clash with Real Madrid approaches this Wednesday. The Argentine player has reportedly informed UEFA of the alleged insult he received from Vinicius Jr. during the first leg of the Champions League playoffs.

With this move, Prestianni has intensified the anticipation for the upcoming showdown between Real Madrid and Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Expectations are soaring for this highly anticipated clash.

Prestianni’s response following racism allegations

Following the intense exchange with Vinicius Jr., Prestianni posted a message on his social media platforms defending himself against allegations from the encounter with Real Madrid, that ended up in a suspension by UEFA.

“Everyone’s pointing fingers at me for covering my mouth with my shirt when they know all soccer players do this while talking. Stop making things up,“ Prestianni stated on his X account.

As the eagerly awaited rematch with Real Madrid looms, fans are hopeful to see Prestianni in the stands, rallying behind his team as they strive to advance to the Champions League Round of 16.