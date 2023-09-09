Hungary vs Czech Republic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2023 friendly in your country

As the current international window happens, there is a friendly matchup between teams in great form. It’s going to involve Hungary facing Czech Republic at Puskas Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Hungary vs Czech Republic online free in the US on Fubo]

Hungary were fortunate in the Euro 2024 qualifiers not to have a powerful team in their group as they look to finish in the first two places. However, they have also demonstrated their potential with 10 points in four matches to be the leaders thus far.

Czech Republic were also helped by the group they are in considering no team there is really a stronger opponent than the rest, but they have also taken advantage of that benefit. Despite it being very uncertain who is qualifying, they lead the way with eight points in four matchups too.

Hungary vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Hungary will confront Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in a friendly this Sunday, September 10.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Czech Republic: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Hungary: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 AM (September 11)

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Hungary vs Czech Republic in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 4

Hungary: M4 Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com