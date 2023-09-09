As the current international window happens, there is a friendly matchup between teams in great form. It’s going to involve Hungary facing Czech Republic at Puskas Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Hungary were fortunate in the Euro 2024 qualifiers not to have a powerful team in their group as they look to finish in the first two places. However, they have also demonstrated their potential with 10 points in four matches to be the leaders thus far.
Czech Republic were also helped by the group they are in considering no team there is really a stronger opponent than the rest, but they have also taken advantage of that benefit. Despite it being very uncertain who is qualifying, they lead the way with eight points in four matchups too.
Hungary vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time
Hungary will confront Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in a friendly this Sunday, September 10.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Czech Republic: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
Hungary: 6:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 AM (September 11)
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Hungary vs Czech Republic in your country
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Czech Republic: ČT Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 4
Hungary: M4 Sports
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
UK: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com