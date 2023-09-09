Greece vs Gibraltar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Greece will host Gibraltar this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Greece are reeling from two successive defeats, a 1-0 loss against France and a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands, causing them to slip from their second-place position in the standings. Despite being in a challenging group alongside formidable teams like France and the Netherlands, the Greeks maintain confidence in securing one of the two qualifying positions.

However, to keep their dreams alive in what currently appears to be a distant possibility, they must collect all available points. This is particularly crucial as their opponents will be Gibraltar, the weakest team in the group, whose primary aim is to gain experience in these qualifiers.

Greece vs Gibraltar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Greece vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX