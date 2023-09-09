Greece will host Gibraltar this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Greece are reeling from two successive defeats, a 1-0 loss against France and a 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands, causing them to slip from their second-place position in the standings. Despite being in a challenging group alongside formidable teams like France and the Netherlands, the Greeks maintain confidence in securing one of the two qualifying positions.
However, to keep their dreams alive in what currently appears to be a distant possibility, they must collect all available points. This is particularly crucial as their opponents will be Gibraltar, the weakest team in the group, whose primary aim is to gain experience in these qualifiers.
Greece vs Gibraltar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Greece vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Gibraltar: GBC
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX