Watch Scotland vs England for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In this international window has a friendly with a significant rivalry behind. This matchup is going to see Scotland facing England at Hampden Park. Learn more about the date, kick-off time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Scotland vs England online free in the US on Fubo]

Scotland have had an unexpectedly good start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers despite being in a competitive group that includes Spain. However, they have been perfect with five victories to lead the way.

England haven’t had a perfect record as their opponent in their official competition, but have been near that with four victories to just one tie to also be at the first place. Despite their six-point advantage could get reduced, they have enough margin to feel they are going to reach their target.

When will Scotland vs England be played?

Scotland will be defying England in a friendly this Tuesday, September 12. The game will be played at Hampden Park.

Scotland vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Scotland vs England in the US

The game between Scotland and England in a friendly will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, and Fox Sports 2 are the other options.