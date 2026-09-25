Hungary vs Ukraine: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Hungary host Ukraine at Puskás Aréna in Budapest for the UEFA Nations League League B opener. Both teams begin their Group B2 campaigns with promotion in sight, so here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Hungary vs Ukraine Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine in the USA

Hungary vs Ukraine will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Hungary vs Ukraine for free?

There is a legal free option for eligible viewers through Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer. The platform’s official Hungary vs Ukraine listing currently displays “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Hungary and Ukraine begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in League B, Group B2, alongside Georgia and Northern Ireland. The September 25 meeting at Puskas Arena is the first of six group-stage games for both teams, with Hungary then traveling to Northern Ireland and Ukraine facing Georgia three days later. UEFA confirms that the group winner will be promoted directly to League A, while the runner-up will enter a promotion play-off.

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Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match (Source: David Balogh/Getty Images)

For Hungary, the objective is particularly clear: return to League A after relegation in the previous Nations League edition. Marco Rossi‘s team also has a demanding opening stretch, with four matches scheduled between September 25 and October 5. Rossi said Hungary’s aim is to get back to Division A and described the four teams in Group B2 as closely matched.

The Hungarian federation also notes that Ukraine are ranked six places above Hungary in the FIFA rankings, although Rossi argued that the rankings do not fully reflect the difference between the teams.

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Ukraine arrive after missing out on promotion to League A in the previous edition, losing their promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium 4-3 on aggregate. They remain in League B for another campaign, now under Italian coach Andrea Maldera, who took charge earlier in 2026.

The September window is a busy one for Ukraine, with four Nations League matches in 11 days: Hungary on September 25, Georgia on September 28, Northern Ireland on October 2 and Hungary again on October 5.

Hungary vs Ukraine: Predicted Lineups

Hungary (4-2-3-1): Balazs Toth; Milos Kerkez, Daniel Csinger, Willi Orban, Bendeguz Bolla; Andras Schafer, Milan Vitalis; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alex Toth, Roland Sallai; Daniel Lukacs.

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Ukraine (4-1-4-1): Dmytro Riznyk; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mykola Matviyenko, Ilya Zabarnyi, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Volodymyr Brazhko; Oleksandr Zubkov, Georgiy Sudakov, Yegor Nazaryna, Viktor Tsygankov; Matviy Ponomarenko.

What time is the Hungary vs Ukraine match?

The Hungary vs Ukraine match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 2:45 PM ET. ESPN lists the Nations League fixture at 2:45 PM ET, while UEFA’s official schedule places it among the September 25 Group B2 matches.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM