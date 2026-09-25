Turkiye vs France: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Turkiye host France at Kocaeli Stadium in the UEFA Nations League League A on Matchday 1. With Zinedine Zidane set for his France debut, here’s how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Turkiye vs France Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 2:45 AM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Turkiye vs France in the USA

Turkiye vs France will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo and ViX, according to UEFA’s official list of Nations League broadcast partners.

Can I watch Turkiye vs France for free?

There is a legal way to watch Turkiye vs France without paying for a full month of Fubo if the 5-day free-trial offer is available to your account. The platform currently advertises five-day free trials on its U.S. plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Turkiye and France will open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in League A, Group A1, with both teams facing a difficult group that also includes Italy and Belgium. The September 25 meeting at Kocaeli Stadyumu is the first of two encounters between Turkiye and France in the league phase, with the return fixture scheduled for November 15.

UEFA’s format gives the group standings significant importance: the group winners advance directly to the Nations League quarterfinals, while the runners-up enter the quarterfinal play-offs.

Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal match (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

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The match also marks a historic moment for Turkiye, which is playing in League A for the first time in Nations League history after earning promotion from League B. That puts an additional focus on how Vincenzo Montella‘s side handles its first games against Europe’s top-ranked opposition. Turkiye’s next group match comes just three days later against Italy, making the opening double-header particularly important for its position in the group.

For France, the biggest storyline is on the sidelines. Zinedine Zidane will coach Les Bleus for the first time after taking over from Didier Deschamps. The French Football Federation confirmed Zidane’s first 23-player squad on September 18, with Kylian Mbappe retained as captain and several new faces included.

Turkiye vs France: Predicted Lineups

Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak, Zeki Celik; Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan; Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Oguz Aydin; Baris Alper Yilmaz.

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France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Andy Diouf, Maxence Lacroix, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde; Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga; Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Turkiye vs France match?

The match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM