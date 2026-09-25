Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Poland host Bosnia and Herzegovina at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw for their UEFA Nations League League B opener. Both sides are looking to start Group B4 strongly after playing at the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA

The Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League match will be available in the United States through Fubo, with the game listed on Fubo Sports Network. The options also include: Tubi and ViX.

Can I watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?

Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial on its listed plans, and its official match page specifically advertises Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in League B, Group B4 on September 25 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. The group also includes Romania and Sweden, with each team playing six matches across the league phase. The Group B4 winner will earn automatic promotion to League A, while the runner-up enters a promotion/relegation playoff against a League A team.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland (Source: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

The opening match is particularly important because Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina face each other twice during the campaign. After the Warsaw meeting, the teams will meet again in Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 5.

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Poland then plays Sweden away on September 28 and Romania at home on October 2, while Bosnia and Herzegovina travels to Romania before hosting Sweden. With four matches scheduled between September 24 and October 6, both sides have little time to recover between fixtures.

For Poland, the Nations League provides an opportunity to establish momentum in a group where the four teams begin on equal footing. The team will have to manage a demanding early schedule, with Sweden, Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina all appearing on the calendar within the first three matchdays. Bosnia and Herzegovina face the same challenge, playing Poland and Romania away before returning home to face Sweden.

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted Lineups

Poland (3-5-2): Marcin Bulka; Jakub Kiwior, Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Jan Bednarek; Tymoteusz Puchacz, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski, Matty Cash; Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-4-1-2): Nikola Vasilj; Tarik Muharemovic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic; Sead Kolasinac, Ivan Sunjic, Armin Gigovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic; Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko.

What time is the Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

The match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 2:45 PM ET. UEFA lists a 20:45 CET start time, while U.S. listings place the game at 2:45 PM Eastern. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM