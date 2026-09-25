Italy vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Italy welcome Belgium to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the opening match of the UEFA Nations League League A. With both teams starting a new era after the 2026 World Cup, here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Italy vs Belgium Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 2:45 PM PT / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Italy vs Belgium in the USA

Italy vs Belgium will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Sports 2, Fubo, FOX One and ViX, which UEFA lists as the official U.S. broadcast partners for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

Can I watch Italy vs Belgium for free?

Eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer to watch the game without paying the regular subscription price immediately. The match page currently displays a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option for Italy vs Belgium.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Italy and Belgium open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in League A, Group A1 on September 25 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. The group also includes France and Turkiye, meaning both teams face a demanding six-match league phase in which every point could matter in the race for the quarterfinals.

The four group winners and four runners-up advance to the knockout stage, so finishing among the top two is enough to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Nicolo’ Barella during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

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For Italy, the match represents the beginning of another rebuild under Roberto Mancini, who has returned for his second spell as Azzurri coach. Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Mancini has responded with a 34-player squad featuring nine players receiving their first senior call-ups.

Belgium are also starting a new chapter. Mark van Bommel is taking charge of the Red Devils for the first time in an international competitive match, replacing Domenico Tedesco.

UEFA notes that this will be Van Bommel’s first head-coaching role at international level, while Belgium still have experienced players such as Kevin De Bruyne, who has confirmed that he intends to continue representing his country.

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Italy vs Belgium: Predicted Lineups

Italy (3-5-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giorgio Scalvini, Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini; Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Fagioli, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Moise Kean, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Maxim De Cuyper, Zeno Debast, Koni De Winter, Timothy Castagne; Romeo Lavia, Youri Tielemans; Mika Godts, Kevin De Bruyne, Dodi Lukebakio; Charles De Ketelaere.

What time is the Italy vs Belgium match?

The Italy vs Belgium match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 2:45 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:45 PM CEST at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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