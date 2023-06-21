Neymar still keen in returning to Barcelona according to report

Lost in the saga of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami is Neymar looking to leave PSG. After six seasons the 31-year-old former Santos star is ready for a new challenge.



Neymar won 13 championships at PSG, all domestic, and scored 118 goals in 173 games. While fantastic on the field, Neymar had issues with injuries in every season he played at PSG.

Now according to Sport, Neymar is working with his people for a move to Barcelona sooner rather than later. The report came as a shock to head coach Xavi who stated, “I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities.”



Neymar wants to return to Barcelona



Neymar publicly has interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Saudi Arabian sides, but Sport reports that LaLiga and Barcelona is number one on his list of destinations. In 2018, Neymar tried to push for a move back to Barcelona but said return never materialized.



At Barcelona from 2013- 2017, Neymar played 186 games and scored 105 goals and was part of the MSN trifecta of himself, Messi, and Luis Suarez. Neymar won 8 titles at Barcelona including the UEFA Champions League.