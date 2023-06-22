Robert Lewandowski moved to Barcelona from Bayern only a year ago in the summer, and he could have come very close to partnering with Lionel Messi in his second season at Camp Nou. The Polish skipper quickly won the hearts of Blaugrana supporters and was instrumental in the team’s success last season, which included league and cup titles in Spain.

Even more impressively, the former striker of the Bundesliga giants won the trophy for La Liga‘s top goalscorer in the 2022-23 season (with 23 goals), edging out Karim Benzema. Even though he was an integral component of Barcelona’s ambitions, the experienced ace was recently linked to a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Those rumors were quickly shot down, but he recently dropped a hint about when and where he may end his career. The 34-year-old striker seems unfazed by his advanced age, suggesting that the Blaugrana may continue to rely on him for the foreseeable future.

When does Robert Lewandowski plan on retiring and where?

Robert Lewandowski told Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo that he plans to retire in the near future when questioned about his plans. Also, the veteran has suggested that he is open about the possibility of staying with Barcelona until his retirement.

“My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where I and my family feel very comfortable. I felt I scored five or six goals less because I had to do other things. My role was important not only on the pitch but also off it, I had to fit in a new role.

“Only after my contract ends, I will start asking myself if I want to keep playing. Today I am happy in Barcelona. I feel like I’m at a club that suits me. So I want to fulfill my contract there,” he added.