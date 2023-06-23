For Xavi Hernandez‘s €150 million transfer rollercoaster last year, Barcelona liquidated club assets and signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, among others. The new signings weren’t officially recorded until the eve of the new season.

They won’t be allowed to use the same tactic this season due to a change in La Liga’s financial fair play regulations. If they want to improve the club yet stay below the league’s spending rules, they will have to offload players, cut the payroll, and find other sources of income.

Therefore, they are exploring a wide range of potential outcomes, from ideal to worst, as well as a variety of cost-effective options. The number one desired player was Lionel Messi, who eventually ended up signing with Inter Miami of the MLS.

Report: Lionel Messi urged Xavi Hernandez to sign Giovani Lo Celso

Even if Lionel Messi was unable to fulfill his desire and return to Barcelona, he evidently did not leave the club empty-handed. According to a report in the Spanish daily Diario AS, the Qatar 2022 winner once told Xavi that Giovani Lo Celso is the finest player on the Argentina national team.

Xavi has been a fan of the player ever since and has followed him through stops at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Betis, Tottenham, and most recently, on loan at Villarreal. After several years, the chat with Messi appears to have prompted the now-Barcelona coach to advise his club to explore a transfer for the player.

The report adds that the 43-year-old manager thinks Lo Celso would be a terrific addition to his Blaugrana squad because he is a multi-talented player who would strengthen his midfield and, most importantly, offer some much-needed depth and creativity.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding Lo Celso’s future with Tottenham, he may be available for transfer. If Barcelona can afford him and get him registered, they will reportedly try to make a deal for the 27-year-old.