The new normal for Inter Miami is to be besieged at almost every place they go to. Last night when Inter Miami arrived at their hotel in El Salvador, it was scenes similar to those of a key World Cup match than a run of the mill friendly.

The reality is, the result between El Salvador and Inter Miami is of little importance, the objective of this game is for El Salvadorian soccer fans to see the GOAT play a match in their home country. A rarity for a national team that has not been to a World Cup since 1982.

El Salvador who went winless in 2023 will look to get back on track against the star studded Inter Miami side which will also feature Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. The club also has young Argentine Facundo Farias and USMNT prospect Benjamin Cremaschi.

Fans storm hotel in attempt to get close to Messi

When Inter Miami’s team bus pulled up to the hotel the team was already being followed from the airport to the hotel by a group of fans in cars. Once at the hotel a sea of people began to cheer for Messi and tried to get as close as possible to the bus to catch a glimpse of the best player of all time.

Once in the hotel, Messi was greeted by the General Manager of the establishment, but the handshake was quick as bodyguard Yassine Chueko was there to move things along quickly.

El Salvador vs Inter Miami

In all the hysteria for Lionel Messi, there is a game that will be played, the match will take place on Friday with Inter Miami set to start the following XI: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Christopher McVey, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Facundo Farias.

El Salvador is set to counter with: Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Rudy Clavel, Isaac Portillo, Tereso Benitez; Jefferson Valladares, Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Eduardo Rivas; Javier Ferman, Nelson Bonilla.