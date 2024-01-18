Inter Miami will take the field for the first time in 2024 on Friday, January 19, when they take on El Salvador in their first preseason game at Estadio Cuscatlan. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi after months of inactivity.

The Argentine superstar’s arrival has revolutionized the South Florida franchise, leading it to its first ever trophy at the 2023 Leagues Cup while helping the club land more world-renowned players upon his arrival.

After paving the way for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to join the Herons, Messi has brought yet another former Barcelona teammate in the form of Luis Suarez this year. Therefore, it could be an interesting challenge for El Salvador.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup

Gerardo Martino hasn’t given any signs of what his first lineup of the year could look like, but chances are fans we’ll get to see the Inter Miami stars in action. But of course, the coach will probably manage their workload by benching them at some point throughout the game.

Inter Miami’s probable lineup: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Christopher McVey, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Facundo Farias.

El Salvador’s probable starting XI

La Selecta are starting a new era under David Doniga, which is why this game will be important for the coach to start his process at the helm of the team.

El Salvador’s probable lineup: Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Rudy Clavel, Isaac Portillo, Tereso Benitez; Jefferson Valladares, Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Eduardo Rivas; Javier Ferman, Nelson Bonilla.