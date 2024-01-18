Inter Miami vs El Salvador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 preseason friendly in your country

The 2024 MLS season is still a few months away from us, but fans will get the first glimpse of the new-look Inter Miami in a preseason friendly against El Salvador on Friday, January 19, at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. Here, we’ll let you know how to watch or live stream this game.

Following a well-deserved vacation, Lionel Messi is preparing for a challenging year which will include plenty of international action. Just like he helped recruit the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba last year, Leo’s presence let the Herons make another stellar signing in Luis Suarez this offseason.

Whether Gerardo Martino will field a star-studded lineup remains to be seen, but the mere possibility of seeing Messi in action again already makes this one a must-watch. El Salvador, meanwhile, will take this match as a measuring stick in the beginning of David Doniga‘s era at the helm of the national team.

Inter Miami vs El Salvador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10 PM

Australia: 12 PM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 7 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 2 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 10 PM

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 2 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 3 AM (Saturday)

France: 2 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 1 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 3 AM (Saturday)

India: 6:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 9 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 3 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 2 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 8 PM

Kenya: 4 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 9 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 7 PM

Morocco: 2 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 2 PM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 2 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 2 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 9 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 2 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 4 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 9 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 3 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 2 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 2 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 2 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 5 AM (Saturday)

UK: 1 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

How to Watch Inter Miami vs El Salvador in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Canada: MLSsoccer.com

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador

International: MLSsoccer.com (English) / MLSes.com (Spanish)

United States: MLSsoccer.com (English) / MLSes.com (Spanish)