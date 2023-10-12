Argentina looks to continue their good form against Paraguay on Thursday evening at El Más Monumental in Buenos Aires. The three-time World Cup champions are off to a 2-0 start to qualifying and are a lock to make the World Cup in 2026.



Conmebol could have as much as seven spots in the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as six go through directly and a seventh can make it via playoff. Despite a catastrophe, Argentina will be through.



When it comes to Lionel Messi, the Argentine has only just recently returned to full fitness and like his last few weeks at Inter Miami, Lionel Scaloni will manage his star player’s minutes.



Lionel Messi’s family with all the luxury



Gastón Edul is reporting that Messi will most likely play only 40 minutes or the second half against Paraguay, as he is still getting back to match fitness. Edul also reports that Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez will be the attacking tandem up top for Argentina.



When it comes to the Messi family, they will watch the match at River Plate’s famous stadium from a luxury box in the San Martin section of the stadium. The VIP box has room for 12 people and has been decorated with a Messi name plate at the front of the door and images of the Argentine hero.



The VIP box has a couch, a table, television, bathroom, refrigerator, and comfortable seating.



Lionel Messi at Inter Miami



Messi will most likely be involved in both matches for Argentina in qualifying, when he returns to his club Inter Miami the Argentine legend will look to close out the season on a high note.



Inter Miami is out of the MLS cup playoffs and is now in planning mode for the 2024 season where the club will go for broke and try to win the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup in Messi’s second year in MLS.