Lionel Messi will play his first full season with Inter Miami in 2024 trying to hoist the trophy in the MLS. Last year, the star from Argentina won the first title in franchise with the Leagues Cup and now he wants more.

Messi will have an extraordinary roster after the arrival of Luis Suarez from Gremio. It’s indeed a Barcelona reunion alongside other veterans such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

It’s a very interesting moment for soccer as the two greatest legends in recent years are on an incredible quest to win improbable titles. Messi in the United States and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Certainly, for Messi to achieve his goal, Gerardo Martino will be a key figure with Inter Miami. Therefore, with all his experience as a champion in the MLS, the coach has a plan to assist Leo.

Gerardo Martino has a plan to win the MLS with Lionel Messi

During an exclusive interview with ESPN, Gerardo Martino revealed what the plan will be for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to win the MLS Cup for the first time. According to Tata, players like Luis Suarez will be fundamental.

“Probably the issue revolves around assembling the team. That is, finding an even better version through the rest of the players. We would be talking about something challenging because finding a better version is not easy. But I focus more on this: how can we surround him, or find him, and try not to give the opponent too many clues about how we are going to play, for example, with Leo.”

Martino admitted that, after Messi’s first weeks in the MLS, almost every team started to decipher the system to stop him. Now, renewing tactics every week will be crucial to dominate the league.

“I think this happened after the first two months when opponents knew that the Busquets-Messi connection was quick, and with Jordi on the other side, it was almost a Barcelona scheme. However, there came a point where we didn’t surprise as much. Our movements and game circuits were slower, and rivals anticipated and neutralized this. We have to try to find ways of playing where the versions, especially in Leo’s case, can be the best, without trying to improve him individually.”