Inter Miami are trying to reach the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. They depend on Lionel Messi's health to achieve that.

Inter Miami are in big trouble after losing 2-1 against Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Lionel Messi couldn’t play at Chase Stadium due to a muscle injury.

The most painful thing for The Herons is that they had the match under control until the 65th minute when David Ruiz earned an absurd red card. In that moment, Rayados woke up and completed the comeback with goals from Maxi Meza and Jorge Rodriguez.

The dominance of Liga MX teams has been very clear in these early matches against MLS. Club America demolished New England Revolution, Tigres UANL secured a draw on the road with Columbus Crew and Inter Miami are against the ropes.

Now, the last hope for coach Gerardo Martino lies with Messi on the field at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey. They need at least two goals to advance to the next round, but without the Argentine legend, it seems impossible.

Will Lionel Messi play against Monterrey in Mexico?

After the 2-1 defeat against Monterrey, coach Gerardo Martino responded in a press conference about Lionel Messi’s situation heading into next Wednesday’s match in Mexico.

“Well, as we said, we’re taking it game by game. We understood that this wasn’t the right match for him to be involved in. He wasn’t ready, and the same will happen with Colorado and the return leg in Monterrey. But every day he feels better. It’s just that today we would have been taking too big of a risk.”

When will Lionel Messi return for Inter Miami?

Next Saturday, Inter Miami will play against Colorado Rapids in the MLS. At this point in the season, the priority is the Concacaf Champions Cup, so everything indicates that Messi will not be available for that game.

The big question is whether Lionel Messi will be at one hundred percent for the match on April 10th when Inter Miami visit Monterrey. There’s too much at stake: the semifinals of the regional tournament and the possibility of going to a FIFA Club World Cup.

However, if the star hasn’t fully recovered, his presence in Mexico could bring a major injury that would sideline him from the main individual goal of 2024: defending the Copa America title with Argentina next summer.