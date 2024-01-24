Outlandish claims with no context have become the norm with the arrival of social media in our lives. From X burner accounts slamming MLS or American players for playing in MLS, to accounts whose sole purpose is to politicize everything. In a way that is what Cristiano Ronaldo did when he stated in an interview that the Saudi Pro League was better than Ligue 1 in France.

While Ligue 1 may not be one of the top 5 European leagues, to the naked eye it’s very clear the average team in France has better tactical and technical savvy than any team in the Saudi Pro League. Still, statements from one of the world’s best players will make the media rounds.

As a result, Laure Boulleau, who played 13 seasons for PSG before becoming a pundit spoke out over Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments and slammed the former Juventus star as just “another jab at Messi.”

Laure Boulleau on CR7 statements

On a sports show on Canal + Boulleau stated, “I was very surprised by his statement. Why jab Ligue 1? Why, because Lionel Messi played here? I wondered why he mentioned Ligue 1 and not other leagues. I already think that (the statement) is not at (Cristiano Ronaldo’s) level to say that.

“I think he played in a lot of other leagues except this one, so I think (the statement) stinks. It is not the league he knows best. Frankly, we watch the Saudi Pro League matches and I honestly think that’s not true. I think it is a phrase of communication, of pride. He has a lot of ego. But that doesn’t stop me from really liking Cristiano Ronaldo, but I don’t like these types of statements at all.”

The 37-year-old former left back played 181 games for PSG and scored 5 goals for the women’s team. Boulleau won two titles at the club and was capped 65 times by France.