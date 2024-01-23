You’d never know it, but Inter Miami actually has an MLS budget, and that is the reason the MLS club gave River Plate for its substantially lower counteroffer for Agustín Palavecino, a midfielder that could come in to replace Facundo Farias who is out with an ACL for all of 2024.



Inter Miami offered River Plate only $2 million for the playmaker, but the Argentine champions said no, but negotiations are still ongoing as River Plate would like to loan Agustín Palavecino with an option to buy in the future. La Página Millonaria is reporting that negotiations seem to have ended but the predisposition of both clubs could see the deal get done before the start of the MLS season.



Agustín Palavecino has been at River Plate since 2021 and has played 67 games with 8 goals and 10 assists. Palavecino is a silky player that has often been used as a substitute for River Plate, Pala as he is known has won 4 titles with Los Millonarios.



Messi and Nkosi Tafari argue in preseason match



In a lifeless defeat to FC Dallas in the Cotton Bowl, Inter Miami showed glimpses of the team it could be but failed to score for their second preseason match straight. During the first half, Lionel Messi and FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari had a few words right before halftime.



Messi felt Tafari getting in too close and hard on the World Cup winner and as the two walked to the locker room they seemed to have a few choice words with each other, FC Dallas fellow defender Sebastien Ibeagha came in to break the two up.



After the game and talking to ESPN Latino reporter Carlos Nava, Nava mentioned that Tafari told him in the mix zone, “The only thing (Tafari) said in the mixed zone was that it was basically the heat of battle. That Messi was telling him that he was in preseason, that perhaps some plays had been too violent, but that was it. He laughed and said: ‘Friends as always.’”