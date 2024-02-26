The 2024 MLS season is underway and while many teams have played their first game of the season over the weekend, Inter Miami has already played two. One thing that is lost in all the hype around the new MLS season is the current strike of the referees in Major League Soccer.

The conversations between the referee’s association and the league have hit a wall and there seems to be no immediate end in sight, as a result MLS has had to find over 60 officials who have some professional experience.

Enter Gabriele Ciampi, an Italian composure and orchestra leader. Ciampi is 48-year-old Italian and has been an official in the lower divisions as a hobby. Ciampi’s true profession is that of a classical musician, in which he has achieved a successful career that in recent years has focused on fusing traditional language with more popular aspects, such as pop.

Ciampi during LA Galaxy – Inter Miami

Ciampi had to make some tough calls during the game, calling a penalty in favor of the Galaxy and handing a red card to Marco Delgado as well. Ciampi had words with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also during the match.

Near the end of the match Ciampi had a talk with Lionel Messi who also was displeased with the official who in a tough and heated match was composed and was able to handle himself correctly.

Off the field, Ciampi was able to present his work in front of Barack and Michelle Obama at the White House, before Pope Francis in the Vatican and to compose works at the request of NASA.