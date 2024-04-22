The Messi effect continues for Inter Miami who are now the third most followed sports team of the United States on Instagram.

When it’s all said and done Inter Miami could be the most followed United States sports team on social media. Such is the pull of Lionel Messi who has set all kinds of records on and off the field for Inter Miami.

Not only has Messi already won a championship with his new club but overnight Inter Miami went from 1 million followers on Instagram to nearly 17 million and growing. On the field Inter Miami is in first place in MLS, the overall league leaders and with a Messi on fire with 9 goals in 9 games in 2024.

On the social media side, Inter Miami has surpassed teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and Green Bay Packers as one of the most followed sports franchises in the country.

Where does Inter Miami rank on Instagram as most followed US sports teams?

Inter Miami is now officially third as the most followed US Sports team on Instagram with 16.7 million followers. The first most followed sports team belongs to Golden State Warriors who has 32.6 million followers and in second it’s the Los Angeles Lakers with 24.5 million followers.

When it comes to Lionel Messi who is followed by 502 million followers on Instagram, no US athlete comes close, LeBron James has 159 million, Steph Curry 56 million and Patrick Mahomes under 7 million with 6.8M.