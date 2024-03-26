Inter Miami winger Facundo Farias received a harsh judicial ruling against him for defaulting on child support payments for his daughter. The Argentine player got several punishments, according to the decision made by the Collegiate Family Court Number 3 of the Santa Fe province.

According to Judge Marisa Malvestiti’s ruling, Farías is banned from entering and/or attending any soccer match under the jurisdiction of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), including those of the Argentine national team. Additionally, his national and international driver’s license has been suspended.

Farias, who joined the MLS side shortly after Lionel Messi‘s arrival in July 2023, has defaulted on child support payments since November 2023. Right now, the 21-year-old is recovering from an ACL injury sustained during preseason.

Farias banned from Argentine NT until further notice

Farias apparently made child support payments outside judicial proceedings. But no payments have been registered since November 14, 2023, which is why the ruling is punishing him.

Due to this delay, the winger has been included in Argentina’s Registry of Delinquent Child Support Payers. His driver’s license has been suspended as well, but the punishments affect his career as well.

The Colon product cannot enter or attend any soccer stadium in Argentina. But he’s also banned from representing the national team. Before his injury, Farias got to play for the youth teams.

The Inter Miami youngster can appeal the decision, but he must catch up on the pending payments. “The present restrictions are in effect until another judicial resolution provides for their termination,” the ruling read.