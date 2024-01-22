Sofía Vergara, the Modern Family actress, was photographed with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, enjoying a night on the town.



The Inter Miami foursome were accompanied by their wives Antonela Roccuzzo, Sofia Balbi, Elena Galera, and Romarey Ventura. Inter Miami was back in Florida after their dismal 0-0 draw with El Salvador on Friday evening.



Tata Martino’s side is set to play FC Dallas in Dallas on Monday at 6PM EST. It will be the team’s second preseason match before embarking on a world tour of sorts that will take Inter Miami to the Middle East and Asia.



Sofía Vergara uploads picture with Inter Miami stars



Sofía Vergara, who was with a group of female friends, sat adjacent to where the Inter Miami gang was seated, all posed for one big selfie, which she uploaded with “Miami❤️” as the text.



In 2024 Sofia Vergara will star in a new upcoming American crime drama on Netflix entitled Griselda, while Inter Miami will look to have a MLS 2024 season which will culminate in many championships.



So far, the new era began with a draw, but Inter Miami have not won a match since late September of 2023.