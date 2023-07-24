Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Inter Miami will play against Atlanta United in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in the US on Apple TV]

Inter Miami‘s debut in the Leagues Cup was incredibly auspicious. Despite the challenges the team has faced in MLS, they managed to secure a crucial victory, thanks in large part to a spectacular goal by their new star player, Lionel Messi. His performance was crucial in securing the win, coming through with a great goal almost at the end of the game.

This victory earned them three valuable points, and now they depend on themselves to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Their next opponents will be Atlanta United, who currently hold the 7th position in the Eastern Conference of MLS. Undoubtedly, the Georgia team will be motivated to secure a victory and compete for qualification in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (July 26)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 26)

France: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (July 26)

India: 5:00 AM (July 26)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (July 26)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 26)

Italy: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 26)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (July 26)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (July 26)

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 26)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (July 26)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 26)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 26)

UAE: 3:30 AM (July 26)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 26)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world, as well as this game. Click here and enjoy the 2023 League Cup.