Inter Miami will face Barcelona this Tuesday, July 19, in club friendly game. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

In what will be one of the most interesting international friendlies of this summer 2022, the historic Spanish team, Barcelona, will face Inter Miami this Tuesday, July 19 at 8 PM (ET) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game.

Barcelona come from having a very bad season. Taking into account that it is the most common thing to see them fight for all the competitions they play, that in the past 2021/2022 they were left out of almost everything they played is something unusual. There were even more defeats like against Eintrach Frankfurt, a supposedly inferior team. Of course they want to change what they did last season and for them they prepare in the best way with this game.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, have already played half of the MLS regular season, so in terms of pace of play they are ahead of the "Cules". Despite this, their performance so far in the league has not been the best, as they have not yet been able to enter the qualification zone for the round of 16. Likewise, playing against Barcelona can allow them to see what level they are at.

Inter Miami Probable lineup

Most likely, coach Phil Neville will play with the same team that beat Charlotte FC for the MLS Matchday 21.

Inter Miami possible starting XI: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Damion Lowe, Ryan Sailor, Christopher McVey; Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Taylor, Álex Pozuelo, Indiana Vassilev; Leonardo Campana.

Barcelona Probable lineup

In this type of pre-season friendlies, it is difficult to know how the team will be formed since the coaches often try different schemes and players that are not the usual ones. The last formation of “Cule” was this:

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen, Álex Valle, Mika Marmol, Arnau Casas, S. Dest, Pablo Torre, Nico González, F. Kessié, A. Ezzalzouli, P. Aubameyang, Ilias Akhomach.

