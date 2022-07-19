One of the most eagerly awaited matches in this tour of the big European teams in the United States is the match between Inter Miami and Barcelona tonight at the DRV PNK Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch or live stream it free in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV.
The home side coached by Phil Neville knows that this will be a tough challenge against one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Inter Miami managed to return to victory in their last 2022 MLS game by beating Charlotte 3-2 and finishing a negative run of three matches without victories.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are still preparing for the 2022-2023 La Liga season, and coach Xavi is building a squad to fight for every title they compete for next season. Among the Barcelona's new signings is Robert Lewandowski, who joined the Spanish club a couple of days ago and will not be part of today's friendly against Inter Miami.
Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Andorra: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Aruba: 8:00 PM
Bahamas: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM
Curacao: 8:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
El Salvador: 6:00 PM
Guatemala: 6:00 PM
Honduras: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Nicaragua: 6:00 PM
Panama: 7:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Puerto Rica: 8:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM
Urkaine: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
US: 8:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Venezuela: 8:00 PM
Inter Miami vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Andorra: TV3
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com
Aruba: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahamas: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Barbados: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Costa Rica: TUDN
Curacao: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Dominican Republic: TUDN
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala: TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
International: Barca TV+
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Peru
Puerto Rica: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico
Spain: Barca TV, TV3
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Urkaine: MEGOGO Football 1
US: FuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com
Uruguay: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com