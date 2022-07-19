Inter Miami and Barcelona will meet tonight at the DRV PNK Stadium in an exciting club friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream the game free in different parts of the world.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Club Friendly in your country today

One of the most eagerly awaited matches in this tour of the big European teams in the United States is the match between Inter Miami and Barcelona tonight at the DRV PNK Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch or live stream it free in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV.

The home side coached by Phil Neville knows that this will be a tough challenge against one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Inter Miami managed to return to victory in their last 2022 MLS game by beating Charlotte 3-2 and finishing a negative run of three matches without victories.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still preparing for the 2022-2023 La Liga season, and coach Xavi is building a squad to fight for every title they compete for next season. Among the Barcelona's new signings is Robert Lewandowski, who joined the Spanish club a couple of days ago and will not be part of today's friendly against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Andorra: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Aruba: 8:00 PM

Bahamas: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 8:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM

Colombia: 7:00 PM

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM

Curacao: 8:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 PM

El Salvador: 6:00 PM

Guatemala: 6:00 PM

Honduras: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Nicaragua: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

Peru: 7:00 PM

Puerto Rica: 8:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM

Urkaine: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

US: 8:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 9:00 PM

Venezuela: 8:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Andorra: TV3

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Aruba: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Bahamas: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Barbados: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Costa Rica: TUDN

Curacao: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Dominican Republic: TUDN

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

International: Barca TV+

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

Peru: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Peru

Puerto Rica: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico

Spain: Barca TV, TV3

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Urkaine: MEGOGO Football 1

US: FuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Uruguay: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com