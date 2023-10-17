Inter Miami will receive Charlotte FC this Wednesday, October 18 for the Matchday 27 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC live on Apple TV]

This is a pivotal match for both teams as they strive to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the postseason. On the Inter Miami side, they find themselves at the bottom of the standings with 32 points, trailing New York Red Bull by 7 points, who currently hold the ninth position and a spot in the playoffs.

Lionel Messi‘s team desperately needs three points to keep their postseason aspirations alive. They face a formidable challenge, as their opponents will be Charlotte FC, another team in the playoff race. Securing 3 points in this match would propel them ahead of both New York Red Bulls and Montreal in the standings, making a victory their top priority.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.