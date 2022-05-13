Inter Miami face DC United on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium in a match for the Week 11 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Inter Miami will clash off with DC United at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, in the 11th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their fourth MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, DC United are the massive favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed in all three of the previous occasions. David Beckham's Inter Miami are yet to claim a victory, and no matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent duel took place on June 20, 2021, when D.C. snatched a tight 1-0 win at home in Washington D.C. in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Inter Miami vs DC United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami vs DC United: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs DC United: Storylines

Inter Miami have grabbed three victories in a row in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as two losses (LLWWW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, DC United have won two games. In contrast to their opponents, they have also suffered three defeats (LLWLW).

The Herons currently sit in 13th place on the Eastern Conference table with 10 points in 10 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Black-and-Red are placed three positions above them, in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with 12 points won in nine regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 7, 2020, and it ended in a plain 1-0 triumph for D.C at home. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take home the three points in Week 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs DC United in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 11 game between Inter Miami and DC United, to be played on Saturday, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, will be broadcast in the United States.

Inter Miami vs DC United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of D.C. United. Caesars see them as the minimal favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them +160 odds. The home side Inter Miami, meanwhile, have +165 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

Caesars Inter Miami +165 Tie +250 DC United +160

* Odds via Caesars